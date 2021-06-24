Gold Springs Resource Announces New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Antonio Canton as President and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Matias Herrero, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Antonio Canton as President and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Matias Herrero, who will step down effective June 30, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Canton is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant and experienced businessman with deep expertise in finance and marketing. He has been an active director of the Company for more than 10 years. He was instrumental in negotiating the merger between the Company (then named South American Silver Corp.) and High Desert Gold Corp. that resulted in the Company acquiring the Gold Springs project. Together with management of the Company, he negotiated the settlement agreement with the Government of Bolivia to settle the Company's international arbitration against Bolivia for the 2012 expropriation of the Malku Khota project. Most recently, he was instrumental in structuring the Company's non-equity financing structure with a view to raising up to US$20 million to fund drilling programs at the Gold Springs project (please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20 and 27, 2021).