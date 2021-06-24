checkAd

German LNG Terminal to submit application for planning permission by 30 June 2021 (FOTO)

Brunsbüttel / Hamburg (ots) - "Another important milestone for the overall
project and for the development of import infrastructure for increasing volumes
of climate-neutral energy sources"

German LNG Terminal GmbH intends to submit an application to the office for
transport planning approval in Kiel, by 30 June 2021, for planning permission to
build a port for handling liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Brunsbüttel site.
The application will cover, among other things, a jetty with two berthing
facilities for ships up to Q-Max size, as well as facilities for distributing
LNG by trucks, rail tank cars and smaller ships. The documents submitted will
also serve as the basis for obtaining permission for the planned terminal at the
Brunsbüttel site.

"After the EU Commission's approval of exemption a month ago, this is another
important milestone for the overall project," said Rolf Brouwer, Managing
Director of German LNG Terminal. "It is not only an important step towards
realising the LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, but also towards building
infrastructure for supplying increasing volumes of climate-neutral energy
sources and fuels."

The terminal will play a major role in the future import of climate-neutral
liquid energy sources. To be able to achieve the ambitious climate protection
goals set by Germany and Europe, while at the same time supplying energy to
local consumers and industry in a cost-efficient manner, Germany will remain
dependent on energy imports.

The planned terminal in Brunsbüttel is being built for the import and onward
distribution of LNG. It will have two LNG tanks, each with 165,000 m³ capacity,
and an LNG regasification unit. This gives the terminal capacity to feed up to 8
billion Nm3 of natural gas into the grid each year. German LNG Terminal is
currently finalising binding capacity bookings with potential customers.

German LNG and the shareholding companies - a wealth of experience

German LNG Terminal GmbH is a joint venture between Dutch companies Gasunie LNG
Holding B.V. and Vopak LNG Holding B.V. as well as Oiltanking GmbH, a subsidiary
of Marquard & Bahls AG, based in Hamburg, Germany. The aim of the joint venture
is to build and operate a multifunctional import and distribution terminal for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Brunsbüttel.

Background to the approval process

In terms of permitting law, the overall project consists of a planning approval
procedure for the port infrastructure, including the water-side facilities, and
a permitting procedure under immission control law for the land-side storage of
LNG, including the corresponding ancillary facilities. The planning approval
procedure will be run by Schleswig-Holstein's state planning authority and
includes a public consultation and an environmental impact assessment. After the
planning approval procedure is complete, the immission control permitting
procedure will be initiated with the competent authority.

Pressekontakt:

Katja Freitag
German LNG Terminal GmbH
Tel. +49 30 20642-975 / mobile +49 152 21700511
mailto:katja.freitag@GermanLng.com

Dr. Frank Laurich
Laurich & Kollegen
Tel.: + 49 (0)40 75 25 77 - 990
mailto:frank.laurich@laurich-kollegen.de

