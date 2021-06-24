German LNG Terminal to submit application for planning permission by 30 June 2021 (FOTO)

Brunsbüttel / Hamburg (ots) - "Another important milestone for the overall

"After the EU Commission's approval of exemption a month ago, this is anotherimportant milestone for the overall project," said Rolf Brouwer, ManagingDirector of German LNG Terminal. "It is not only an important step towardsrealising the LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, but also towards buildinginfrastructure for supplying increasing volumes of climate-neutral energysources and fuels."The terminal will play a major role in the future import of climate-neutralliquid energy sources. To be able to achieve the ambitious climate protectiongoals set by Germany and Europe, while at the same time supplying energy tolocal consumers and industry in a cost-efficient manner, Germany will remaindependent on energy imports.The planned terminal in Brunsbüttel is being built for the import and onwarddistribution of LNG. It will have two LNG tanks, each with 165,000 m³ capacity,and an LNG regasification unit. This gives the terminal capacity to feed up to 8billion Nm3 of natural gas into the grid each year. German LNG Terminal iscurrently finalising binding capacity bookings with potential customers.German LNG and the shareholding companies - a wealth of experienceGerman LNG Terminal GmbH is a joint venture between Dutch companies Gasunie LNGHolding B.V. and Vopak LNG Holding B.V. as well as Oiltanking GmbH, a subsidiaryof Marquard & Bahls AG, based in Hamburg, Germany. The aim of the joint ventureis to build and operate a multifunctional import and distribution terminal forliquefied natural gas (LNG) in Brunsbüttel.Background to the approval processIn terms of permitting law, the overall project consists of a planning approvalprocedure for the port infrastructure, including the water-side facilities, anda permitting procedure under immission control law for the land-side storage ofLNG, including the corresponding ancillary facilities. The planning approvalprocedure will be run by Schleswig-Holstein's state planning authority andincludes a public consultation and an environmental impact assessment. After theplanning approval procedure is complete, the immission control permittingprocedure will be initiated with the competent authority.Pressekontakt:Katja FreitagGerman LNG Terminal GmbHTel. +49 30 20642-975 / mobile +49 152 21700511mailto:katja.freitag@GermanLng.comDr. Frank LaurichLaurich & KollegenTel.: + 49 (0)40 75 25 77 - 990mailto:frank.laurich@laurich-kollegen.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142930/4950807OTS: German LNG Terminal GmbH