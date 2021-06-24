Choom Cannabis Co. Announces Toronto Store Opening

“The opening of our first Toronto Flagship location in the heart of Liberty Village is an exciting way for us to begin the new fiscal year” said Corey Gillon, CEO of Choom. “Bringing our best-in-class retail cannabis brand to Toronto, will give customers an elevated experience, which is brought to life through our focus on customer engagement, brand, and in-store educators”.

Choom Holdings Inc. (“ Choom ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, is pleased to announce plans to open its first Toronto Flagship in the trendy neighborhood of Liberty Village (61 Hanna Avenue, Toronto, ON, M6K 3N7, Canada) in July. The brand is currently operating 15 locations in Alberta, Ontario, and B.C, with ambitious expansion plans through 2024.

Choom extends its reach with the planned opening of its first store in Toronto. The location will feature an elevated vibe, that is reflective of the 1970’s Choom Gang, from Hawaii. Art installations and image galleries will bring the space to life. The bright, boutique style interior houses premium fittings and fixtures, creating a uniquely enhanced experience for customers. To ensure continued safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, the location plans to offer pickup and delivery services, through our best-in-class ecommerce platform, creating a seamless purchasing experience.

Safety is top priority at Choom. The store is taking every precaution to ensure a safe environment with physical distancing, and practicing regular sanitization and safety measures, in support of continued Health Canada recommendations.

About Choom:

Choom is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’s. Choom is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

