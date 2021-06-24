Maxar’s 3D Data Suite and Satellite Imagery to Support National Security Missions for the Australian Department of Defence

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that it delivered 3D data products and high-resolution satellite imagery to the Australian Department of Defence under recent multi-million-dollar contracts.

This Maxar 3D Surface Model shows a view of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Image credit: Maxar Technologies

Maxar’s 3D data suite—created from the company’s industry-leading, highly accurate satellite imagery—enhances situational awareness and decision-making for military applications. The 3D data suite includes a 3D Surface Model, which provides a high-fidelity, positionally accurate and photorealistic view of terrain and surface features and textures. The suite’s Digital Terrain Model product is a bare Earth elevation data layer generated with fully automated processing and delivered at speeds far beyond traditional technologies.

“Maxar’s high-resolution 3D data and satellite imagery are integral for high-confidence mapping, planning and operational support, which can help end users make better decisions and save lives, resources and time,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Maxar is proud to expand our partnership with the Australian Department of Defence by providing our newest 3D data products.”

With these latest contracts, Australia—a key U.S. ally and member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance—demonstrates the increased adoption of commercial satellite imagery and derived data products for critical national defense and intelligence missions. The Australian Department of Defence has been a Maxar Direct Access Program partner since 2018, with the ability to directly task and download satellite imagery from Maxar’s current constellation in real-time to its ground station.

