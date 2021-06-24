MaxLinear Announces New $350 Million Senior Secured Term B Loan Facility and Establishes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility

The new credit facility expands MaxLinear’s borrowing capacity, extends the term of the Company’s indebtedness, and reduces amortization expenses. The revolving facility provides MaxLinear with increased strategic and operational flexibility to support the Company’s key growth initiatives.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it has entered into a new $350 million seven-year senior secured term B loan facility, the proceeds of which will be used to repay and terminate MaxLinear’s existing credit facilities, pay fees and expenses, and provide additional working capital for MaxLinear. MaxLinear also entered into a new $100 million five-year senior secured revolving credit facility which was undrawn at the time of close.

Wells Fargo Securities, MUFG Securities Americas, BMO Capital Markets, and Citizens Bank acted as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction.

