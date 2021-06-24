checkAd

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Amendment to Increase Existing Senior Debt Facility

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors, today announced an amendment to its existing senior debt facility with the Life Sciences Group at Bridge Bank increasing the size of the facility from $18 million to $20 million.

The U.S. operating subsidiary of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. entered into a Second Amendment to the 2019 Loan and Security Agreement with Bridge Bank. This amendment provides Fennec with a $20 million debt facility comprised of three term loans. Term Loan A consists of $5.0 million to be funded upon closing. Term Loan B consists of $7.5 million to be funded upon New Drug Application (NDA) approval of PEDMARKTM in the U.S. Term Loan C consists of $7.5 million to be funded upon the occurrence of a revenue event in 2022.  The interest-only period for the facility has the ability to be extended from 18 months to 24 months from the funding of Term Loan B, provided that Term Loan C is funded, and certain conditions are met. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the loans to provide working capital for commercial readiness activities prior to NDA approval as well as commercialization activities for PEDMARK, if approved.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently accepted for filing the resubmission of Fennec’s NDA for PEDMARK TM and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for November 27, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce this loan amendment to secure up to $20 million in credit financing with Bridge Bank, a premier lending institution with a broad scope of services,” said Robert Andrade, chief financial officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals. “This credit facility provides a potentially meaningful extension of our cash runway, allowing continued support of our commercial strategy. We believe our senior debt facility will be a valuable financial tool and provides additional flexibility to further unlock the opportunities for PEDMARKTM.”

