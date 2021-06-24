checkAd

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Financial and Operational Updates, an Increase to its Borrowing Base and its Addition to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

24.06.2021   

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced (i) certain financial and operational updates, (ii) that its bank group, led by Fifth Third Bank, N.A., (“Fifth Third Bank”) has increased the Company’s borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments to $125 million, and (iii) the Company expects to be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes effective at market open on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Highlights

  • Entered into 10-year agreements to electrify and power the Company’s Flat Top area including a 13-megawatt direct current solar photovoltaic facility located on 80 acres of HighPeak’s owned surface land
    • Projected to reduce CO2 by over 100,000 metric tons over the life of the contract
  • Began using recycled produced water for completion operations
  • Production for the first half of June increased to over 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d)
  • Plan to add a second rig to the 2021 development drilling program
  • Increased the Revolving Credit Facility to $125 million
  • Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes

Financial and Operational Update

The Company increased its oil hedge position in May 2021 by hedging 2,500 barrels of oil per day (“BO/d”) at a NYMEX WTI swap price of $62.41 per barrel for the period of July 2021 through June 2022. Previously, the Company hedged 2,500 BO/d at a NYMEX swap price of $61.40 per barrel for the period of May 2021 through April 2022.

The Company’s production averaged over 10,000 Boe/d during the first half of June 2021 compared with the first quarter 2021 average of 5,290 Boe/d, an increase of approximately 89%. 

With the completion of the first phase of its water infrastructure system, HighPeak is now utilizing recycling produced water for stimulation in its completion operations. The use of recycled produced water decreases the need for both fresh water and salt water disposal, reducing the Company’s capital costs, operating costs and the Company’s environmental footprint.

The Company expects to increase its capital program to two rigs beginning later this month. The addition of the second rig will accelerate the development of the Company’s acreage. HighPeak expects to update its guidance in its 2021 second quarter earnings release.

Michael Hollis, HighPeak’s President, said, “Based on the continued success of our development drilling program, we expect production to continue to increase throughout the year. We are also focused on keeping all-in costs to drill, complete, equip, and set surface facilities at or near our current levels of slightly over $500 per lateral foot, which translates to great returns on our capital investments.”

