checkAd

CORRECTION to year in the headline of Bonum Bank Plc’s stock exchange release of 23 June 2021, 8 30 EET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 12:10  |  34   |   |   

STOCK PRESS RELEASE

Bonum Bank Plc, Helsinki, June 24th, 2021, 13:10 EET

Inside information

CORRECTION to year in the headline of Bonum Bank Plc’s stock exchange release of 23 June 2021, 8:30 EET

Bonum Bank Plc’s stock exchange release published on 23 June 2021 at 8:30 EET had an incorrect year in the headline (“2020”). The correct year is 2021.

***

Positive profit warning: POP Bank Group improves its guidance for 2021 – POP Bank Group and Oy Samlink Ab terminate the agreement on renewal of the core banking platform

POP Bank Group and Oy Samlink Ab have agreed to terminate the agreement on renewal of core banking platform which was signed in 2019. Oy Samlink Ab will pay compensation to POP Bank Group for the termination. POP Bank Group will continue as a customer of Samlink, a company owned by Cognizant. The termination will not affect the services provided to POP Bank Group’s customers.

The termination of the agreement will have a positive impact on POP Bank Group’s result in 2021. POP Bank Group’s result in 2021 is estimated to improve substantially in comparison to 2020. Earlier it was estimated that POP Bank Group’s result in 2021 remains at the same level as in 2020.

Further information:

Pekka Lemettinen, CEO, POP Bank Centre coop
Tel: +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc
Tel: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

   

Distribution: 

Nasdaq Helsinki
Central Media
www.bonumpankki.fi
 www.poppankki.fi

 

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

 

* * *


 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION to year in the headline of Bonum Bank Plc’s stock exchange release of 23 June 2021, 8 30 EET STOCK PRESS RELEASE Bonum Bank Plc, Helsinki, June 24th, 2021, 13:10 EET Inside information CORRECTION to year in the headline of Bonum Bank Plc’s stock exchange release of 23 June 2021, 8:30 EET Bonum Bank Plc’s stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus