checkAd

Impact of COVID-19 to Household Incomes Diminishes and Gen Z Demonstrates the Most Financial Optimism

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 12:00  |  44   |   |   

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study highlights the ongoing financial impact of COVID-19

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pandemic restrictions ease across the country, Canadians’ hope about their financial situation has increased slightly since the previous survey period, March 5-10, 2021. Less than a third of Canadian consumers say they expect their household income to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 in future. Accompanying this optimism, Canadians are also ready to increase their spending on activities such as shopping online or in-store, eating out, travel, and entertainment.

However, fraud attempts related to COVID-19 continue, with double the number of respondents reporting being targeted since the previous period. While all generations were targeted by multiple types of fraud, older generations saw the highest incidences of phishing attempts.

The most recent Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 1,039 Canadian consumers conducted between June 2 and June 7, 2021.

“While the financial impact of the pandemic is not over, Canadians are generally feeling positive about their financial situation,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion. “The younger generations in particular indicated they are hopeful and ready to increase their discretionary spending.”

Consumers confident in financial future, continue to pay down debt

Canadian consumers continue to demonstrate resiliency as the financial impact of COVID-19 gradually lessens. In the latest Consumer Pulse research, 35% of respondents indicated that their income is being negatively affected by the pandemic. In May of last year, that number was significantly higher, with 62% of respondents reporting a negative financial impact from the pandemic. The decrease in negative financial impacts of the pandemic has been accompanied by a decrease in balances as Canadian consumers continue to pay down debt.

Further, more than two thirds (70%) of respondents believe their income will not be impacted by COVID-19 in future. Similarly, 70% of respondents indicated positive feelings about their financial outlook, with 61% classifying their financial situation as either stable or hopeful. This confidence was relatively consistent across all generations and suggests that consumers are optimistic about an economic recovery.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impact of COVID-19 to Household Incomes Diminishes and Gen Z Demonstrates the Most Financial Optimism TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study highlights the ongoing financial impact of COVID-19TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As pandemic restrictions ease across the country, Canadians’ hope about their financial situation has increased slightly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus