Impact of COVID-19 to Household Incomes Diminishes and Gen Z Demonstrates the Most Financial Optimism

However, fraud attempts related to COVID-19 continue, with double the number of respondents reporting being targeted since the previous period. While all generations were targeted by multiple types of fraud, older generations saw the highest incidences of phishing attempts.

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pandemic restrictions ease across the country, Canadians’ hope about their financial situation has increased slightly since the previous survey period, March 5-10, 2021. Less than a third of Canadian consumers say they expect their household income to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 in future. Accompanying this optimism, Canadians are also ready to increase their spending on activities such as shopping online or in-store, eating out, travel, and entertainment.

The most recent Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 1,039 Canadian consumers conducted between June 2 and June 7, 2021.

“While the financial impact of the pandemic is not over, Canadians are generally feeling positive about their financial situation,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion. “The younger generations in particular indicated they are hopeful and ready to increase their discretionary spending.”

Consumers confident in financial future, continue to pay down debt

Canadian consumers continue to demonstrate resiliency as the financial impact of COVID-19 gradually lessens. In the latest Consumer Pulse research, 35% of respondents indicated that their income is being negatively affected by the pandemic. In May of last year, that number was significantly higher, with 62% of respondents reporting a negative financial impact from the pandemic. The decrease in negative financial impacts of the pandemic has been accompanied by a decrease in balances as Canadian consumers continue to pay down debt.

Further, more than two thirds (70%) of respondents believe their income will not be impacted by COVID-19 in future. Similarly, 70% of respondents indicated positive feelings about their financial outlook, with 61% classifying their financial situation as either stable or hopeful. This confidence was relatively consistent across all generations and suggests that consumers are optimistic about an economic recovery.