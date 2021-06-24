TrackX provides update on Supply Chain Efficiency and Sustainability Solutions

The 5 C’s driving digital supply chain transformation:



Consumer demand for proof of origin, chain of custody and authenticity

for proof of origin, chain of custody and authenticity Compliance reporting for regulatory mandates and sustainability claims

reporting for regulatory mandates and sustainability claims Collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem

across the entire supply chain ecosystem Control tower analytics to aggregate enterprise data and drive efficiency

analytics to aggregate enterprise data and drive efficiency Comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility



DENVER, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | TKXHF:OTC | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company”), is taking this opportunity to update its shareholders and customers on its current strategy and plans.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, TrackX has seen four major market trends increasingly impact its customers’ businesses and their supply chain operations in particular: