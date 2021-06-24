TrackX provides update on Supply Chain Efficiency and Sustainability Solutions
The 5 C’s driving digital supply chain transformation:
- Consumer demand for proof of origin, chain of custody and authenticity
- Compliance reporting for regulatory mandates and sustainability claims
- Collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem
- Control tower analytics to aggregate enterprise data and drive efficiency
-
Comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility
DENVER, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | TKXHF:OTC | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company”), is taking this opportunity to update its shareholders and customers on its current strategy and plans.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, TrackX has seen four major market trends increasingly impact its customers’ businesses and their supply chain operations in particular:
- Supply chain disruptions are becoming more frequent and companies have responded by accelerating investments in technology solutions to more rapidly innovate, adapt and respond. McKinsey projects that manufacturers can expect a major, 2+ month supply chain disruption every 3.5 years.
- Consumers are increasingly demanding greater transparency around product origin, chain of custody, product contents, and manufacturing processes. Havas found that 77% of consumers look to buy from companies that share their values.
- Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) regulatory reporting and compliance mandates are creating new demands on the supply chain that are resource intensive and often difficult to achieve and prove without technology. Accenture found that 96% of US companies are now engaged in ESG initiatives.
- Supply chain collaboration is becoming more critical, so companies are looking to adopt technologies that help them to accelerate information flow and to securely share data with their entire supply chain ecosystem. Highly collaborative companies outperform their peers 2:1, yet over 54% of companies have no visibility at all into their supply chain partners’ operations (McKinsey).
Last year, the Company recognized that these market conditions present a tremendous opportunity for growth as customers increased their investment in digital transformation. In Spring 2020, a strategic review by the Company resulted in a decision to focus TrackX on enabling customers to be more resilient, efficient, sustainable and collaborative in the face of these growing challenges. At the same time, TrackX divested its yard management business, selling it to FourKites to enable the Company to pursue this narrower, refined focus.
