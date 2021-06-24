checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 12:05  |  21   |   |   

Bid procedure, 2021-07-01
Bonds SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1591, SE0013882644, 2026-06-01

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 147, SE0009383664, 2026-06-17

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 521, SE0015503446, 2028-09-20

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16

 
Bid date 2021-07-01
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 196: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

1591: 1900 mln SEK +/-950 mln SEK

147: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

580: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

521: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2212: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

5536: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 196: 400 mln SEK per bid

1591: 1900 mln SEK per bid

147: 700 mln SEK per bid

580: 500 mln SEK per bid

521: 600 mln SEK per bid

2212: 500 mln SEK per bid

5536: 400 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-07-05
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-06-24

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Bid procedure, 2021-07-01BondsSWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1591, SE0013882644, 2026-06-01SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 147, SE0009383664, 2026-06-17SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17LANSFORSAKRINGAR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus