Gabriel Resources Ltd. Pricing of Convertible Note Repayment

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has priced the …

Under the terms of the Note indenture (" Indenture "), the Company has the option to repay all or a proportion of the principal amount of Notes outstanding at maturity by issuing Common Shares (" Common Share Repayment Right ") to holders of the Notes (" Noteholders "). As disclosed in its announcement of May 27, 2021, Gabriel has exercised the Common Share Repayment Right by issuing the requisite notice under the Indenture to the Noteholders and the trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - " Gabriel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has priced the repayment of the $90,862,000 convertible unsecured notes (" Notes ") currently in issue. The outstanding principal amount of the Notes and accrued interest is repayable by the Company on June 30, 2021 (" Maturity Date ").

Pursuant to the exercise of the Common Share Repayment Right, and upon surrender of the Notes, the Company will issue, in aggregate, approximately 313.6m Common Shares to Noteholders, such number of shares calculated on the basis of the ‘Current Market Price' of $0.28975, being the price equal to 95% of the volume weighted average trading price of a Common Share over a 20 trading day period to June 23, 2021 ("Note Repayment Price").

The Notes remain convertible up to the Maturity Date at the option of the Noteholders into Common Shares at a price of $0.3105 per share ("Conversion Price"). If all of the outstanding Notes were converted prior to or at the Maturity Date by the Noteholders at the Conversion Price, an aggregate of 292.6m Common Shares would be required to be issued by the Company. As the Note Repayment Price is lower than the Conversion Price, 21m more Common Shares will be required to be issued to the Noteholders than would be the case on conversion by Noteholders.

The repayment of the Notes through exercise of the Common Share Repayment Right is subject to any conversion of the Notes by Noteholders up to the Maturity Date and otherwise subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

