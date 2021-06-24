checkAd

Railway Telematics Market worth $7.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Railway Telematics Market by Solution (Fleet Management, Automatic Stock Control, Shock Detection, Reefer Wagon Management, ETA), Railcar (Hoppers, Tank Cars, Well Cars, Boxcars, Reefer Cars), Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Railway Telematics Market is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026.

Various countries have realized that the development of railway infrastructure is one of the important factors driving economic development. Therefore, several countries and OEMs are investing significantly in railway infrastructure. For instance, Commande Centralisee de Reseau of France and Digitaler Bedienplats of Germany announced plans in 2020 to digitalize their interlocking systems by 2033 and 2035 respectively. Also, in May 2021, UAE's national railway network, Etihad Rail signed an agreement with Transportr, a digital freight service provider, to digitalize Ethihad's railway fleet as part of UAE's digitalization agenda. Countries are adopting various technologies in their transportation infrastructure and are focusing on R&D and innovations in rail infrastructure technology to address future mobility challenges.

The highest number of players in the Railway Telematics Market belong to European OEMs. OEMs such as Siemens AG, Alstom, Knorr-Bremse, and DB Cargo account for a major share of the Railway Telematics Market. Rail operators are now replacing legacy technologies with advanced train-control and signaling systems. The European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) level 2 developed by the Trans-European Rail Network is used for providing signaling solutions and speed control systems for interoperability between the railways across Europe.

Railcar tracking & tracing is estimated to hold the largest market share by solution during the forecast period

The railcar tracking & tracing solution is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the demand for freight wagon operations and maintenance. Railcar operators need to monitor the progress of transport using intermodal systems, complying with safety and maintenance regulations, and ensuring that wagons are reliable and available and can meet the high personnel costs. If control and implementation are insufficient, productivity may decrease, further aggravating cost pressures. To increase the economic efficiency of individual processes, the railcar tracking & tracing solution is adopted in the industry.

