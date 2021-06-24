checkAd

BBX Capital, Inc. Announces Amendment and Extension of Previously Announced Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 12:30   

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it has amended its previously announced tender offer for shares of its Class A Common Stock to increase the offer price from $6.75 per share in cash to $8.00 per share in cash, in each case, less applicable withholding taxes and without interest. In addition, the amount of shares sought to be purchased in the tender offer has been decreased from 4,000,000 shares to 3,500,000 shares. In connection with the amendment, the Company has extended the expiration time of the tender offer from 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 until 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday, July 9, 2021 (unless further extended or earlier terminated).

Based on information provided by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, to date, 34,365 shares have been tendered for purchase in the tender offer. Shareholders who have validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to the amendment and extension of the tender offer, and they will receive the increased purchase price for their shares if the tender offer is completed and those shares are not withdrawn prior to the new expiration time.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as the depositary for the tender offer. Laurel Hill Advisory Group, LLC is serving as information agent for the tender offer. Copies of the tender offer documents and requests for assistance may be directed to the information agent toll-free at (888) 742-1305.

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the Company to make the tender offer and approved the amendment and extension of the tender offer described in this press release. However, none of the Company, the Company’s Board of Directors, the information agent or the depositary, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation to the Company’s shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. No person is authorized to make any such recommendation. Shareholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their shares and, if so, how many shares to tender. In doing so, shareholders should read carefully the information contained in, or incorporated by reference into, the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal (each, as amended and supplemented) pursuant to which the tender offer is being made (as described below), including, without limitation, the purposes and effects of the tender offer. Shareholders should also consult with their own tax advisors, financial advisors and/or brokers prior to making a decision as to whether to tender their shares and, if so, how many shares to tender.

