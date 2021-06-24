Ault Global Holdings Names Christopher K. Wu Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and as the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced it has hired Christopher K. Wu to fill the new position of Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., one of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries. Mr. Wu will report to the Company’s CEO, William B. Horne.

Christopher K. Wu, Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. and President of Ault Alliance, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “With over 20 years’ experience in investment banking, financial restructuring, and principal investment, Chris is a great fit for Ault Global. We look forward to the impact Chris can make with investment sourcing, strategic planning, business development and building shareholder value. We believe his financial acumen will enhance our ability to continue to build and monetize our diversified portfolio.”

Mr. Wu stated, “I am excited to join Ault Global Holdings and I am looking forward to creating significant shareholder value from Ault Global’s investment platform by finding undervalued and disruptive investment opportunities as well as optimizing financing and growth for its operating businesses.”

About Christopher K. Wu

From April 2017 through June 30, 2021, Mr. Wu was the President, Restructuring Advisory and Senior Managing Director of Teneo Capital LLC. Prior to joining Teneo, Mr. Wu was a partner of Carl Marks Advisors for fourteen years as Co-Head of its Investment Banking Group and Member of its Management Committee. Prior to Carl Marks, Mr. Wu was an investment banker with JPMorgan for six years in New York and London focused on M&A, asset-backed securities and debt private placements. Mr. Wu is a recognized senior adviser with more than 23 years of investment banking, financial restructuring, and principal investment experience.

Mr. Wu’s experience spans many industries with a concentration in commercial real estate, insurance and financial services, alternative energy, cryptocurrencies, technology, business services, consumer products, and basic industries. Mr. Wu has closed over 125 transactions in his career encompassing a wide variety of complex transactions, including asset and corporate stock purchases, leveraged buyouts, mergers, spin-offs, carve outs as well as all forms of situational financings including debtor-in-possession, asset-based loans, construction finance, backstop equity, preferred stock, and junior capital financings.