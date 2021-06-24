checkAd

N-able Recognizes Top One Percent of MSP Community as MSP Super Elite

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced the N-able MSP Super Elite partner program.

Unveiled at the 2021 N-able EMPOWER event, the new, prestigious MSP Super Elite designation celebrates the industry influence and overall business success of nearly 200 N-able channel partners worldwide. The program also complements the existing N-able MSP Elite partner designation, which acknowledges the established and growing success of more than 1,500 industry-leading MSPs from around the globe.

“There is no greater measure of achievement than the success of your customers and your partners,” says David Weeks, senior director of partner experience, N-able.

Much like the title of partner itself, N-able notes this outstanding distinction of MSP Super Elite is earned. “These partners represent the top one percent of our more than 25,000 MSPs worldwide and have more than 5,000 devices under management. We are thrilled to recognize the true business value and experience they generate, as well as the best practices and ideas they share graciously with us, their peers, and the broader IT channel ecosystem,” notes Weeks.

The nearly 200 N-able MSP Super Elite members span the globe and are selected annually based on a range of business and technical criteria, including:

  • Overall size and service model
  • Consecutive growth and profitability
  • Number of IT devices proactively under management with N-able (5,000 minimum)
  • Productivity/utilization rates of technicians
  • Ability to deliver exceptional business value

N-able’s more than 1,500 MSP Elite are measured by similar criteria and boast 2,500 devices under proactive management.

“N-able is invested in our success, and we are thrilled to be recognised among the first wave of MSP Super Elite,” says Adam Binks, CEO of SysGroup plc. “Thank you to the N-able team and our customers for helping us attain and retain this honour. The role of trusted IT advisor has never been more needed and valued by our customers and our partner ecosystem. It’s a great time to be an MSP, and we will use our MSP Super Elite status to further differentiate ourselves in the market.”

As founding members of the N-able MSP Super Elite, these 200 or so MSP leaders will engage in regular peer-to-peer business and technical discussions and explore industry topics, trends, and challenges. Additionally, the group now serves as a formal advisory council to N-able, with direct access to executives and early insights into key areas of investments and innovation. The MSP Super Elite are also on tap to influence N-able programs and alliances, weigh in on product roadmaps, and ideate around new and enhanced business resources.

