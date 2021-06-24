checkAd

Two licences awarded in the 25th licensing round

Lundin Energy AB announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded two exploration licence interests in the 25th licensing round, in Norway.

The award comprises two licences in the Southern Barents Sea, consolidating the Company’s position around the Wisting discovery (Lundin Energy 10 percent working interest). Both of the awarded licences will be operated by Equinor with Lundin Energy as partner.

The licence interests are detailed below.

Licence Blocks Working Interest Area
1133 7324/4 20% Barents Sea
1134 7323/2,3; 7324/1; 7423/12; 7424/10,11,12; 7425/10 30% Barents Sea


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson
Head of Media Communications
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com


Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin


Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Lundin Energy’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Disclaimer

