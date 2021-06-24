Two licences awarded in the 25th licensing round

The award comprises two licences in the Southern Barents Sea, consolidating the Company’s position around the Wisting discovery (Lundin Energy 10 percent working interest). Both of the awarded licences will be operated by Equinor with Lundin Energy as partner.

Lundin Energy AB announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded two exploration licence interests in the 25 th licensing round, in Norway.

The licence interests are detailed below.

Licence Blocks Working Interest Area 1133 7324/4 20% Barents Sea 1134 7323/2,3; 7324/1; 7423/12; 7424/10,11,12; 7425/10 30% Barents Sea





