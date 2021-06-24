eGain Clients Excel in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2021 Survey

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that its clients were the leaders in several industry sectors in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2021 Survey.



Conducted by the respected global research firm, Statista, the 2021 America's Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers evaluated several brands: in total, 160,000 evaluations were collected. The awarded brands each received, on average, close to 100 evaluations from customers. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 160 categories, providing results for customer experiences in traditional retail, online and service segments.