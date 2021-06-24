checkAd

Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models

For retailers, few challenges are as complex and critical as demand forecasting. Today, AI pioneers DataRobot and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) announced a new partnership designed to create unique, agile, and real-time solutions to help solve the most pressing demand forecasting problems.

Demand forecasting models are often outdated, rigid, and poorly equipped to deal with change. The speed in which supply chains, consumer demand, and shipping logistics have changed over the past year has forced organizations to rethink their approach when it comes to demand forecasting for the future. To support retailers in managing this challenge, DataRobot and Palantir have partnered to create a custom, newly developed framework that will empower companies to take on a more nimble strategy to demand forecasting, eliminating the time and resources spent on manual data cleansing and one-off manual modeling. The framework combines the best of Palantir Foundry and DataRobot model development capabilities to give customers the ability to create and test data-driven, easily updated forecasting models in minutes, not months, from a single platform. With a holistic view of the retail ecosystem, brands will be able to avoid previous blind spots, and make better and more impactful business decisions.

“As per our 2021 global BuyerView study, 35% of businesses cite limited AI expertise and 33% cite increasing data complexities and silos as barriers to successful AI adoption. Traditional demand forecasting models are getting outdated because of the increased amount of data generated from businesses and external sources,” said Ritu Jyoti, Program Vice President, WW AI and Automation Research Practice at IDC. “With the help of rich datasets and implementation of modern machine learning algorithms into businesses’ supply chain management, companies can improve the accuracy of forecast results and optimize their replenishment plans. This new partnership brings together complementary solutions and will help retail customers unlock the transformative power of AI, for example improved forecast accuracy will lead to reduction in lost sales due to inventory out-of-stock situations and help warehousing costs decrease.”

