Velodyne Lidar Launches India Design Center in Bangalore

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the launch of its new India Design Center in Bangalore. The center furthers Velodyne’s growth strategy to drive continuous innovation in lidar sensor and software solutions that transform lives by advancing safe mobility and smart communities in global markets.

The India Design Center will closely collaborate with Velodyne’s San Jose, Calif.-based engineering team in leading-edge research and development to build customer-focused solutions. The center’s Bangalore location positions Velodyne to tap into a rich talent ecosystem with expertise in developing automotive-grade products that scale to meet customer needs worldwide. It will enable Velodyne to closely cooperate with the many automotive development centers based in India.

The India Design Center is actively focused on growing its engineering talent team in hardware, FPGA, embedded software, board design, systems engineering, ASIC, perception software, functional safety, cyber security and other adjacent areas. The center will be led by Parthasarathy Narasimhan, who has joined Velodyne as Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director of the India Design Center. Mr. Narasimhan brings deep experience in building and scaling design teams across multiple engineering groups, including most recently at OpenSilicon.

In addition to research and development, the center will foster customer and partner opportunities in India for lidar-based solutions in automotive and new mobility. Velodyne has a strong focus in enabling safer mobility to save lives and prevent injuries for all roadway users, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. Velodyne’s lidar sensors and software provide essential technology for a variety of automotive, industrial and smart infrastructure solutions.

“Velodyne’s lidar-based sensor and software solutions are the catalyst for revolutionary autonomy and improved safety that are transforming a range of industries,” said Anand Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Opening our India Design Center will allow us to recruit top engineering talent that will complement our world-class team in San Jose and help us spur non-stop innovation. I am also excited about the possibility of bringing lidar-based safety and automation to the Indian market and roads.”

