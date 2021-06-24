KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Second Quarter

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from April 1, 2021 through June 24, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through June 24, 2021, KKR has earned gross realized carried interest and realized investment income in excess of $900 million, of which approximately 65% is gross realized carried interest and approximately 35% is realized investment income. This is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent the total revenues for the full quarter ending June 30, 2021, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, losses or expenses. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2021.