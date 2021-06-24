Comstock Invests $15,000,000 in Initial Seed Round for Quantum Computing to Accelerate Material Science Discovery and Development

The Company will provide an initial $15 million in cash and stock over the next six months, and an additional $35 million upon GenMat’s realization of key development milestones. The proceeds will be used to expand on the development efforts of GenMat’s founders, with the primary goal of commercializing new quantum computing technologies to accelerate material science discovery and development.

Quantum Computing

Classical computing relies on binary states in order to complete logical operations and that state is either on or off. True or false. One or zero. In contrast, quantum computing is based on physical systems that can be in multiple states simultaneously, with each state having a probability of occurring after measurement. To a quantum computer, that state can simultaneously be black, white, and every shade of grey in between. The distinction is powerful, and it gives quantum computers the potential to process exponentially more operations far more efficiently than classical computers. GenMat is developing a proprietary quantum operating system to exploit that potential and harness emerging quantum computing technologies to develop breakthrough new materials for use in high-impact applications, including batteries, mining and carbon capture and utilization.

“Quantum computing has the profound potential to resolve urgent challenges of our time, such as global resource scarcity and climate change,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been working for some time on the frontier of new materials development with GenMat’s world-class team and network of quantum computing professionals and material scientists. We believe that their work will make many positive and disruptive contributions, especially in our existing and planned industries. We are honored to participate and provide funding and commercialization support to such an exceptional and growing team of transformational professionals.”