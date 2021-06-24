DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.06.2021, 12:58 | 17 | 0 | 0 24.06.2021, 12:58 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 June 2021 £46.42m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 June 2021 £46.42m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,799,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 June 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.61p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.52p Ordinary share price 77.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.51%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 23/06/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.







