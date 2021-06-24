Fearless Films Adds Significant New Script to Library

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company")(OTC PINK:FERL) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire the film script Young Gangsters of America, a major addition to the company's growing …

The script for Young Gangsters of America, a feature film was developed by Victor Altomare, the founder and CEO of Fearless Films. Mr. Altomare was the writer, lead actor and producer of the film The Great Chameleon released in 2012 among other films.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTC PINK:FERL) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire the film script Young Gangsters of America , a major addition to the company's growing portfolio of films and intellectual property.

Young Gangsters of America tells the story of revenge visited upon the descendants of a former mobster, who left organized crime to give his family a middle-class lifestyle.

The Company has agreed to acquire the script in an all-stock transaction. The final purchase price is expected to be between $3 million and $6 million; the Company will issue Series A Preferred Shares for the purchase. The transaction is expected to close within three weeks following final valuation confirmation and approvals by the Board of Directors.

The script will join The Great Chameleon, The Lunatic, Dead Bounty and Only Minutes as part of the Company's growing intellectual property library and complements the company's strategy of building an asset base of high-quality films and future projects.

Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated "Fearless Films is about high-quality productions and entertainment. The script for Young Gangsters of America has been in development for many years. Now that it is ready for production, we want to add this to the asset base of the Company and work with our production partners to bring it to fruition. This underscores our company plan to have a steady stream of projects ready for development."

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

