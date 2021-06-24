OneSoft Strengthens Board, Adding Independent Director with 50 Years of Industry and Business Experience

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that R. David Webster, P.Eng. has joined the OneSoft Board of Directors ("BOD") as an independent director, effective …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that R. David Webster, P.Eng. has joined the OneSoft Board of Directors ("BOD") as an independent director, effective immediately.

Mr. Webster brings significant business development and technical experience garnered over 50 years in pipeline operations and consulting engineering. For the past 45 years he has worked exclusively in the consulting field, both domestically and internationally. His expertise includes corrosion control and pipeline integrity with project management and construction supervision for various elements of pipeline and facility construction. In the hands-on technical aspects of the consulting business, he has worked extensively in both executive and senior operations roles and holds certification from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers ("NACE") International as a CP4 - Cathodic Protection Specialist. His areas of specialties include pipeline design and construction, corrosion, cathodic protection, compliance, and integrity management for oil and gas and water industries.

Mr. Webster's long and varied career commenced as a production engineer with Hudson's Bay Oil & Gas Ltd. in 1968. In 1974, Mr. Webster moved into the corrosion consulting field where he was the Manager of Engineering for Commonwealth Seager Group before assuming responsibilities as Senior Vice President of Corrpro Canada Inc., after Corrpro acquired the company. In 2001, he joined Colt Engineering as Manager of Pipeline & Asset Integrity. Following WorleyParsons' acquisition of Colt Engineering in 2008, Mr. Webster advanced within the parent company, holding several senior positions, and retiring in 2016 as Vice President, Director of Pipeline Projects. He is currently the President of Calgary-based Allishar Holdings Ltd., which provides engineering consulting services supporting Pipeline and Asset Integrity. His duties include provision of subject matter expertise and oversight regarding asset purchase due diligence for companies and investors, and for litigators involving pipeline integrity and corrosion related issues.