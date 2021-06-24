Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization - Resistivity Survey ("IP …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization - Resistivity Survey ("IP Survey") at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho. The IP Survey, which is part of a larger field program for 2021 (see press releases dated June 8, 2021 and May 12, 2021), will complete IP line 6 from the 2020 IP program and add two additional lines. The completion of IP line 6 is essential to fully define the large IP anomaly that was discovered in 2020 and will be needed to plan further drilling on the southern part of the target. Additionally, IP Lines 7 and 8 will be designed to test for an extension of the IP anomaly up to 800 metres farther north. The IP anomaly is the focus of the 2021 drilling program (see Figure 1).