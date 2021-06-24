checkAd

Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization - Resistivity Survey ("IP Survey") at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

The IP Survey, which is part of a larger field program for 2021 (see press releases dated June 8, 2021 and May 12, 2021), will complete IP line 6 from the 2020 IP program and add two additional lines. The completion of IP line 6 is essential to fully define the large IP anomaly that was discovered in 2020 and will be needed to plan further drilling on the southern part of the target. Additionally, IP Lines 7 and 8 will be designed to test for an extension of the IP anomaly up to 800 metres farther north. The IP anomaly is the focus of the 2021 drilling program (see Figure 1).

"Our 2021 field program is developing nicely at Champagne with the technical team currently executing mapping and sampling programs across the property, focused on the huge extent of known alteration and historic occurrences. We expect that the results of the extended IP survey will complement the ongoing work, resulting in additional drill targets that we expect to test later in the 2021 drill campaign and beyond," stated President and CEO, Jonathan Buick.

Figure 1. Cross Section of 2021 Drilling Locations along IP Lines 4 and 5.

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine* was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on an epithermal gold-silver system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition. Champagne has a near-surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones.

