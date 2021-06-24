Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Appointment of Rahul Mewawalla to Board of Directors
DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today …
DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today …
DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rahul Mewawalla to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective June 18, 2021.
"We are thrilled to have Rahul Mewawalla joining our Board," said RMCF CEO and Chairman of the Board, Bryan Merryman. "Mr. Mewawalla's expertise using and developing multiple technology platforms to accomplish transformative innovation aligns with the Board's strategic and operational vision for the Company. We believe this appointment will set the Company up to overcome the challenges of succeeding in a post-pandemic retail environment and it is a definitive "win" for the Company, its stockholders, customers and franchisees."
Mr. Mewawalla is a digital, technology, product and business leader. He has extensive strategic and operational leadership experience with digital, technology, Internet, software, communications, financial services and media companies. He served as Chief Executive Officer/President of Xpanse, Inc. and concurrently as Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology Businesses and Chief Digital Officer at Freedom Mortgage Corporation from 2020 to 2021. He served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Zenplace, Inc. from 2014 to 2020. He previously held leadership roles at Nokia Corporation, NBCUniversal Media/General Electric Company and Yahoo! Inc. Mr. Mewawalla has also served as a board member, investor and advisor to various private companies and non-profits. He holds a BBS from the University of Delhi and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of June 22, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operated 381 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 39 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare