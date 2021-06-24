Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Appointment of Rahul Mewawalla to Board of Directors

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today …

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection stores and manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rahul Mewawalla to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective June 18, 2021. "We are thrilled to have Rahul Mewawalla joining our Board," said RMCF CEO and Chairman of the Board, Bryan Merryman. "Mr. Mewawalla's expertise using and developing multiple technology platforms to accomplish transformative innovation aligns with the Board's strategic and operational vision for the Company. We believe this appointment will set the Company up to overcome the challenges of succeeding in a post-pandemic retail environment and it is a definitive "win" for the Company, its stockholders, customers and franchisees."