Redline Communications Secures Mission Critical Surveillance Project

Partnership with Three Pillars Technologies & Communications Co., Enhances Public Safety in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

TORONTO, June  24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading-edge provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announced today that they have been selected to provide a turnkey wireless data solution for a mission-critical surveillance project that will help ensure citywide safety and security in one of the Kingdom's largest cities. This contract is an initial project of a broader initiative being rolled out in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Redline Communications designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations.

Redline's partnership initiative with Three Pillars Technology and Communication Co., provides a wide range of cross-IT-industry products, applications, and services. Redline will deploy its next generation RDL-3200 family of ruggedized and highly secure Virtual Fiber solution for backhaul of high-speed CCTV cameras.

"Redline Communications is honored to have been selected as a critical member of the alliance and as a strategic vendor and for the partnership with Three Pillars Technology and Communication Co. Having been entrusted with the telecom solution for Saudi Arabia's Safe Cities initiative is a true example of our purpose-built industrial grade infrastructure and its unmatched ability to support mission critical uptime of high demand CCTV technology,'' states Reno Moccia, EVP of Sales & Marketing of Redline Communications. "We look forward to the expansion of this public safety initiative."

"Redline was selected after a rigorous evaluation process, including extensive field trials," states Eng. Feras Alboushi  General Manager  of Three Pillars Technology and Communication Co. "Redline, with its in-country support with its secure and best-of-breed wireless solutions, was the best fit for the end user's stringent application requirements. We are confident in the project's success – it will lay the foundation for future public safety projects."

About Redline Communications
Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

About Three Pillars Technology and Communications

Three Pillars Technology and Communications Co. is a leading technology solutions provider in the region. Three Pillars offers the complete spectrum of IT Solutions & Services, which includes IT Infrastructure Solutions, Wireless Solutions, Networking & Security Services, CCTV and O&M Service. Their targeted industries include Government Sector, Public Sector companies, Healthcare and Education Sectors. For more information, visit http://3pillarstc.com/en/.

