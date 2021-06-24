Hibbett Changes Corporate Name

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) (the “Company”), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, announced that it changed its corporate name from “Hibbett Sports, Inc.” to “Hibbett, Inc.”, effective today. The Company’s ticker symbol, “HIBB”, will remain unchanged.

Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over the past several years, we have transitioned our corporate strategy to emphasize the athletic-inspired fashion merchandise that our customers covet. Our new corporate name of Hibbett, Inc. better reflects our consumer centric Toe-to-Head focus that leads with in-demand footwear and provides cross-category connectivity to our apparel and accessory offerings. While we will continue to offer select products for customers that participate in individual and team sports in a number of stores and through our best-in-class omni-channel platform, providing a compelling assortment of athletic-inspired fashion footwear, apparel, and accessories to underserved neighborhoods and communities across the United States will remain our primary focus.”