Verastem Oncology Appoints Paul Bunn, M.D., and Lesley Solomon to Board of Directors

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the appointments of Paul Bunn, M.D., and Lesley Solomon to its Board of Directors, adding additional strength in the areas of academic research and business innovation.

Dr. Bunn, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine and James Dudley Chair in Cancer Research, Division of Medical Oncology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, is a world-renowned oncologist who has identified novel diagnostics and treatment strategies to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer. Ms. Solomon, a Venture Chair at Redesign Health, is an accomplished business development executive who has provided leadership and expertise to create and drive long-term revenue growth for numerous early and growth-stage life sciences and healthcare organizations.

“Paul’s illustrious career dedicated to improving outcomes for cancer patients, along with his passion for clinical research, combined with Lesley’s deep experience and track record of identifying unmet needs in healthcare and building sustainable innovative companies, will be tremendous additions to the Verastem Oncology Board of Directors,” said Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Director of the Verastem Oncology Board. “We welcome Paul and Lesley at an exciting time as Verastem Oncology builds on recent successes, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of VS-6766 with defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), and advances its overall development program in RAS mutated solid tumors to deliver better therapies to patients without adequate options.”

Dr. Bunn previously served as section head of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Navy Medical Oncology branch, Head of the Division of Medical Oncology at the University of Colorado, and Director of the University of Colorado Cancer Center. Dr. Bunn was the President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors for the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Dr. Bunn also served as President and a member of the Board of Directors for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and has chaired the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. As the author of hundreds of articles and book chapters, Dr. Bunn’s research is well known in the cancer world focusing on novel therapies for lung cancer. He was also the Principal Investigator on the Specialized Program in Research Excellence in Lung Cancer (SPORE) grant funded by the NCI to expand understanding about the biology of the disease, as well as to find new methods of diagnosis, prevention and treatment. He received his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Amherst College and Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Weill Cornell Medical College. He completed an internship and residency at the University of California San Francisco and fellowship in medical oncology at the NCI.

