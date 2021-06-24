checkAd

Waters Corporation Appoints Wei Jiang to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced the appointment of Wei Jiang to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2021. Mr. Jiang currently serves as Executive Vice President and President, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Region China & APAC and President, Bayer Group Greater China.

Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are excited to welcome Wei to the Board and know that we will benefit from his operating experience and transformation expertise. Wei has an outstanding record of driving results in regions that represent key growth opportunities for Waters, including China and other Asia-Pacific markets. We believe he is a valuable addition to the Board at this pivotal time for Waters.”

Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation, commented, “Wei’s results-driven experience will bring perspective to the Board that directly aligns with Waters’ strategy to accelerate growth and innovation. We look forward to his insights as we continue to further strengthen our focus on serving customers in the fast-growing and cutting-edge pharma market in Greater China and beyond.”

Mr. Jiang said, “China’s pharma, biopharma and natural products markets are experiencing a surge in growth and innovation. I can’t think of a company better positioned than Waters to serve these customers with the world-class analytical technologies and services that Waters is so well known for. I am honored to join the Board and contribute to the momentum of the Company’s ongoing transformation.”

Mr. Jiang is Executive Vice President and President, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Region China & APAC and President, Bayer Group Greater China, where he is a Member of Pharmaceuticals Executive Committee and responsible for pharma business in China and APAC. He previously held various senior positions at AstraZeneca, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President, China operations. Prior to that, Mr. Jiang served as Managing Director, China operations at Guidant Corporation and in various roles at Eli Lilly & Company including Marketing Director, China Operations. He currently serves on the boards of China Red Cross and R&D Based Pharmaceuticals association. He received his undergraduate degree in economics and finance at Indiana State University and a B.BA. in business administration and finance from Campbell University in North Carolina.

Additional Resources

About Waters

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food and environmental sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking” statements regarding future results and events, including statements regarding Mr. Jiang’s appointment. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “will,” “feels”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “suggests”, “appears”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual future results and events may differ significantly from the results and events discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including the factors that are discussed in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company’s estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.”

Waters Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation Appoints Wei Jiang to Board of Directors Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced the appointment of Wei Jiang to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2021. Mr. Jiang currently serves as Executive Vice President and President, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Region China & APAC and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Teva Announces Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves AJOVY (fremanezumab) Injection in ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Waters Arc Premier System Delivers Increased Precision and Certainty in Chromatographic Results
08.06.21
Waters Sets New Standard in High Resolution Mass Spectrometry with SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight Platform
25.05.21
Waters Introduces the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) to Advance Clinical Research of Infectious Diseases