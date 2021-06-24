Rite Aid Releases Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report
Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today published its third annual corporate sustainability report, detailing the company’s enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The report introduces four key pillars underpinning Rite Aid’s sustainability efforts: building a thriving planet, thriving business, thriving workplace and thriving community.
“As a healthcare organization that aspires to support the whole health of its communities, we understand the critical need to address notable issues like climate change, product safety, energy management, and health inequities,” said Trent Kruse, senior vice president, investor relations and treasury, Rite Aid. “Our third annual sustainability report illustrates the progress we’ve made across critical ESG initiatives, and lays out a new framework for our sustainability efforts focused around four key pillars. We are pleased with our progress, and look forward to continuing to elevate our efforts around each pillar as we carry out our RxEvolution strategy.”
The report fosters transparency and accountability by tracking Rite Aid’s performance on existing efforts over the past year, while also serving as a benchmark to identify and develop future sustainability priorities and goals. The company’s new sustainability pillars and key highlights of this year’s report include:
Thriving Planet
Goal: Reduce our overall environmental impact.
2020 Highlights:
In 2020, Rite Aid demonstrated progress in reducing its environmental footprint through energy and waste reduction, as well as fleet fuel efficiency efforts.
- 2020 was the first year Rite Aid did not rely on 100% grid electricity. Through a partnership with 3 Phases Renewables, Rite Aid provided 50% renewable power for select stores in Southern California.
- To reduce fuel consumption, Rite Aid decreased its passenger vehicle fleet by 12%, which saved 300,000 gallons of fuel and reduced emissions by 2,638 metric tons.
- Rite Aid cut its overall advertising circular programs by 11 million copies per week, which reduced the company’s overall paper use by 35% over last year and by 70% over the level of three years ago.
- Through ongoing recycling efforts over the past year, Rite Aid diverted more than 50,000 tons of recyclable materials from landfills.
Thriving Business
