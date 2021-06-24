Canada Goose Commits to Going Fur Free

Today, Canada Goose announced that it will end the use of all fur in its products. This announcement is driven by its focus on its purpose-based platform, HUMANATURE, relentless innovation, and expanding lifestyle relevance. Through a phased approach, Canada Goose will end the purchase of fur by the end of 2021 and cease manufacturing with fur no later than the end of 2022.

Women’s Standard Expedition Parka | Men’s Standard Expedition Parka (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. “We continue to expand – across geographies and climates – launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”

Earlier this year, Canada Goose launched its most sustainable parka to date, the Standard Expedition Parka, followed by the introduction of a new category of lightweight down jackets, the Cypress and Crofton. The Standard Parka generates 30 per cent less carbon and requires 65 per cent less water during production compared to the in-line Expedition Parka. The Cypress and Crofton jackets are both made with recycled nylon, exemplifying the brand’s purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. As well, Canada Goose products are warranted for their lifetime, another example of the brand’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment.

“This is a significant step forward toward building a more humane and sustainable world. We applaud Canada Goose’s commitment to end the use of all fur by late 2022 and the leadership position they are taking in their industry,” said Barbara Cartwright, CEO of Humane Canada.

In 2019, Canada Goose announced its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and reduce emissions by more than 80 per cent from current levels by 2025. At the same time, Canada Goose also joined the bluesign raw materials standard as an official SYSTEM Partner and remains on track to be Responsible Down Standard certified this year. The brand also plans to transition 90 per cent of its materials to Preferred Fibres and Materials, sustainable alternatives to conventional materials, by 2025 and plans to integrate sustainable solutions into 100 per cent of its packaging by 2025.