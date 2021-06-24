Jack Nathan Health Appoints Michael A. Pangia, Experienced Operating Executive as Strategic Advisor

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH) (OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH” or the “Company”) announced today that Michael A. Pangia, a seasoned industry veteran with over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the financial and technology sector, has been retained by the Company to serve as a strategic advisor.

In this role, Mr. Pangia will provide executive oversight on various strategic initiatives while working closely with Mike Marchelletta, Co-Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and the Jack Nathan Health leadership team. His primary focus will be to support the Company as it continues to expand its business. Given Jack Nathan Health’s anticipated growth, Mr. Pangia will also leverage his global capital markets experience to help establish new relationships that will provide the Company with more financial flexibility as it enters the next phase of its growth plans.