Jack Nathan Health Appoints Michael A. Pangia, Experienced Operating Executive as Strategic Advisor
Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH) (OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH” or the “Company”) announced today that Michael A. Pangia, a seasoned industry veteran with over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the financial and technology sector, has been retained by the Company to serve as a strategic advisor.
In this role, Mr. Pangia will provide executive oversight on various strategic initiatives while working closely with Mike Marchelletta, Co-Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and the Jack Nathan Health leadership team. His primary focus will be to support the Company as it continues to expand its business. Given Jack Nathan Health’s anticipated growth, Mr. Pangia will also leverage his global capital markets experience to help establish new relationships that will provide the Company with more financial flexibility as it enters the next phase of its growth plans.
Mr. Pangia previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW), one of the world’s leading providers of wireless transmission solutions and has held various executive leadership roles spanning sales, finance, services, and operations, while also serving as a key member of the Nortel Networks leadership team. Most recently and since his tenure at Aviat Networks, he has served as an associate with the Creative Destruction Lab, a seed-stage program for scalable science and technology-based companies, mentoring leadership teams in the areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous mobility, and life sciences. Additionally, he recently was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Westmount Park Investments.
Throughout 2021, Jack Nathan Health has expanded its reach throughout Canada and Mexico, with more clinic openings expected in the coming year. The Company has acquired additional medical centres and MedSpas in addition to new Walmart clinic expansions, all with a larger footprint and storefront presence. New strategic initiatives are being pursued which could further expedite the Company’s growth and earnings potential. While the global pandemic presents a near-term challenge, Jack Nathan Health’s rapid growth led to the Board engaging Mr. Pangia to assist the Company with its aggressive expansion plans.
