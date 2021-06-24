Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, as we delivered adjusted EBITDA at the top end of our guidance range and continued our extraordinary efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “As a result of the tireless efforts and dedication of our teams, I am proud to announce that we delivered nearly 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter. We have now provided over 6 million COVID-19 vaccines since we began administering shots late last fiscal year.”

For the first quarter, the company reported net loss from continuing operations of $13.1 million, or $0.24 loss per share, Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $20.9 million, or $0.38 income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $138.9 million, or 2.3 percent of revenues.

“Our results improved sequentially through the first quarter, and we have momentum in several areas of our business as the country began taking meaningful steps towards a post-pandemic world. With a healthier economy and the reopening of the communities we serve, combined with the execution of our RxEvolution strategy, we are well positioned to deliver on our strategic priorities. I am very proud of our over 50,000 associates and the progress we’re making in our journey to revitalize our brand and elevate the crucial role that pharmacy plays in the health of our customers.”

Consolidated First Quarter Summary

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended May 29, 2021 May 30, 2020 Revenues from continuing operations $ 6,160,985 $ 6,027,376 Net loss from continuing operations (13,057 ) (72,702 ) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 138,877 107,392

Revenues from continuing operations for the quarter were $6.16 billion compared to revenues from continuing operations of $6.03 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The 2.2 percent increase in revenues was driven by growth at the Retail Pharmacy Segment, partially offset by a decline at the Pharmacy Services Segment.

Net loss from continuing operations was $13.1 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to last year’s first quarter net loss from continuing operations of $72.7 million, or $1.36 per share. The improvement in net loss is due primarily to improved operating results in the Retail Pharmacy Segment, higher intangible asset impairment charges in the prior year first quarter, and lower restructuring-related costs as a result of last year’s merchandise optimization program. These benefits were partially offset by litigation settlements in the current quarter, a lower LIFO credit, and an increase in income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $138.9 million or 2.3% of revenues, compared to last year’s first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $107.4 million or 1.8% of revenues. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by an increase in gross profit resulting from an increase in prescription volume in our Retail Pharmacy Segment.

Retail Pharmacy Segment

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended May 29, 2021 May 30, 2020 Revenues from continuing operations $ 4,351,682 $ 4,123,271 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 94,914 62,982

Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues from continuing operations increased 5.5 percent over the prior year quarter, driven by an increase in same store sales and the inclusion of Bartell’s results this quarter. Same store sales from continuing operations for the first quarter increased 1.4 percent over the prior year period, consisting of an 8.2 percent increase in pharmacy sales and a 12.0 percent decrease in front-end sales. Front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, decreased 11.5 percent, driven by decreases in general cleaning products, sanitizers, wipes, paper products, liquor, and over-the-counter products resulting from the pandemic driven surge in the prior year quarter. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores, adjusted to 30-day equivalents, increased 11.2 percent over the prior year period. In addition to the benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations, other acute prescriptions increased 3 percent and maintenance prescriptions increased 2 percent on a same store basis. Prescription sales from continuing operations accounted for 68.9 percent of total drugstore sales. Total store count at the end of the first quarter was 2,506.

Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $94.9 million, or 2.2 percent of revenues, for the first quarter compared to last year’s first quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $63.0 million, or 1.5 percent of revenues. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by an increase in gross profit resulting from higher pharmacy same store sales, partially offset by pharmacy reimbursement rate pressures that were not fully offset by generic drug cost reductions and a decline in front end gross profit as we cycled the impact of the prior year’s COVID-19 buying surge.

Pharmacy Services Segment

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended May 29, 2021 May 30, 2020 Revenues from continuing operations $ 1,872,282 $ 1,977,246 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 43,963 44,410

Pharmacy Services Segment revenues were $1.9 billion for the quarter, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily the result of a decrease in lives stemming from the loss of a large customer account and a decrease in Medicare Part D membership.

Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $44.0 million, or 2.3 percent of revenues, for the first quarter and was flat to last year’s first quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $44.4 million, or 2.2 percent of revenues. Improvements in the company’s discount card business and good network management were offset by the decline in revenues and an increase in the medical loss ratio tied to the company’s Medicare Part D business.

Outlook for Fiscal 2022

The company’s outlook for fiscal 2022 is based on the following key assumptions:

No assumed benefit for additional COVID-19 boosters or for vaccinations of children under 12.

Acute scripts and front end OTC sales will be below historical levels as we do not expect a full recovery in cough, cold and flu results.

The markets in which our retail stores operate will not be subject to lockdowns caused by COVID-19.

Continued reimbursement rate pressure in our retail pharmacy business.

A decrease in Elixir revenues due to the loss of a large customer account and the planned reduction in Medicare Part D lives.

Improved Elixir EBITDA margin due to continued strong network and rebate management, offset by pressure from an increase in medical loss ratio tied to the company’s Medicare Part D business.

Increased investment at Elixir in personnel and technology spend to drive future sales and to develop a more efficient operating platform.

Increased investments in retail wages in to drive improved customer satisfaction and revenue.

Total revenues are expected to be between $25.1 billion and $25.5 billion in fiscal 2022. Pharmacy Services Segment revenue is expected to be between $7.9 billion and $8.0 billion (net of any intercompany revenues to the Retail Pharmacy Segment).

Net loss is expected to be between $175 million and $138 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $440 million and $480 million.

Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $0.79 and $0.24.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300 million.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Rite Aid separately reports financial results on the basis of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA SG&A, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share exclude amortization expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation settlements, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, LIFO adjustments, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, and restructuring-related costs. Rite Aid believes Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of its business and help its investors better compare its operating performance over multiple periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, LIFO adjustments, charges or credits for facility closing and impairment, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, inventory write-downs related to store closings, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, and other items (including stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation settlements, severance, restructuring-related costs, costs related to facility closures, and gain or loss on sale of assets). The add back of LIFO (credit) charge when calculating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share removes the entire impact of LIFO (credits) charges, and effectively reflects Rite Aid's results as if the company was on a FIFO inventory basis. Rite Aid believes Adjusted EBITDA serves as an appropriate measure in evaluating the performance of its business and helps its investors better compare its operating performance with its competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit includes LIFO adjustments, depreciation and amortization (COGS portion only) and other items. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit to Revenue, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only), stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, litigation settlements and other items. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA SG&A to Revenue, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA SG&A serve as appropriate measures in evaluating the performance of its business and helps its investors better compare its operating performance with its competitors.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) May 29, 2021 February 27, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,480 $ 160,902 Accounts receivable, net 1,612,596 1,462,441 Inventories, net of LIFO reserve of $481,866 and $485,859 1,856,968 1,864,890 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,908 106,941 Total current assets 3,684,952 3,595,174 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,074,596 1,080,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,013,577 3,064,077 Goodwill 1,108,136 1,108,136 Other intangibles, net 325,882 340,519 Deferred tax assets 14,964 14,964 Other assets 129,339 132,035 Total assets $ 9,351,446 $ 9,335,404 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt and lease financing obligations $ 7,261 $ 6,409 Accounts payable 1,537,469 1,437,421 Accrued salaries, wages and other current liabilities 677,151 642,364 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 517,602 516,752 Total current liabilities 2,739,483 2,602,946 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,014,517 3,063,087 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,771,797 2,829,293 Lease financing obligations, less current maturities 16,162 16,711 Other noncurrent liabilities 205,507 208,213 Total liabilities 8,747,466 8,720,250 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock 55,093 55,143 Additional paid-in capital 5,898,951 5,897,168 Accumulated deficit (5,326,160 ) (5,313,103 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,904 ) (24,054 ) Total stockholders' equity 603,980 615,154 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,351,446 $ 9,335,404

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Revenues $ 6,160,985 $ 6,027,376 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 4,876,110 4,829,057 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,245,362 1,197,147 Lease termination and impairment charges 8,831 3,753 Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 Interest expense 49,121 50,547 Loss on debt retirements, net 396 - Gain on sale of assets, net (6,558 ) (2,260 ) 6,173,262 6,108,096 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (12,277 ) (80,720 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 780 (8,018 ) Net loss from continuing operations (13,057 ) (72,702 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 9,161 Net loss $ (13,057 ) $ (63,541 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Numerator for loss per share: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (13,057 ) $ (72,702 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted - 9,161 Loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (13,057 ) $ (63,541 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 53,852 53,462 Basic and diluted loss per share Continuing operations $ (0.24 ) $ (1.36 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.17 Net basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (1.19 )

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (13,057 ) $ (63,541 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 9,161 Net loss from continuing operations $ (13,057 ) $ (72,702 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 75,859 79,103 Lease termination and impairment charges 8,831 3,753 Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 LIFO credit (3,993 ) (12,066 ) Gain on sale of assets, net (6,558 ) (2,260 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,811 1,874 Loss on debt retirements, net 396 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (149,487 ) (308,636 ) Inventories 11,918 43,647 Accounts payable 50,527 13,320 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (5,909 ) (6,595 ) Other assets 7,978 99,177 Other liabilities 34,559 13,263 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 13,875 (118,270 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (59,164 ) (28,459 ) Intangible assets acquired (5,436 ) (10,715 ) Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 2,448 2,755 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 7,456 - Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (54,696 ) (36,419 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from revolver 39,000 242,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (91,941 ) (1,298 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts 51,957 (26,567 ) Financing fees paid for early debt redemption (2 ) - Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (35 ) (99 ) Deferred financing costs paid (580 ) (1,332 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities of continuing operations (1,601 ) 212,704 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations - (82,189 ) Investing activities of discontinued operations - 94,310 Net cash provided by discontinued operations - 12,121 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (42,422 ) 70,136 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 160,902 218,180 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 118,480 $ 288,316

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues from continuing operations (a) $ 4,351,682 $ 4,123,271 Cost of revenues from continuing operations (a) 3,181,748 3,041,735 Gross profit from continuing operations 1,169,934 1,081,536 LIFO credit from continuing operations (3,993 ) (12,066 ) FIFO gross profit from continuing operations 1,165,941 1,069,470 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit from continuing operations 1,168,338 1,098,427 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.88 % 26.23 % LIFO credit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations -0.09 % -0.29 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.79 % 25.94 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.85 % 26.64 % Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 1,156,039 1,108,976 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 1,073,424 1,035,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.57 % 26.90 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 24.67 % 25.11 % Cash interest expense 46,024 47,368 Non-cash interest expense 3,097 3,179 Total interest expense 49,121 50,547 Interest expense - continuing operations 49,121 50,547 Interest expense - discontinued operations - - Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 94,914 62,982 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 2.18 % 1.53 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 1,872,282 $ 1,977,246 Cost of revenues (a) 1,757,341 1,860,463 Gross profit 114,941 116,783 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 6.14 % 5.91 % Adjusted EBITDA 43,963 44,410 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.35 % 2.25 %

(a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $62,979 and $73,141 of inter-segment activity for the thirteen weeks ended May 29, 2021 and May 30, 2020, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss - continuing operations $ (13,057 ) $ (72,702 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 49,121 50,547 Income tax expense (benefit) 780 (8,018 ) Depreciation and amortization 75,859 79,103 LIFO credit (3,993 ) (12,066 ) Lease termination and impairment charges 8,831 3,753 Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 Loss on debt retirements, net 396 - Merger and Acquisition-related costs 3,886 - Stock-based compensation expense 2,811 1,874 Restructuring-related costs 5,932 35,735 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 472 834 Litigation settlements 14,000 - Gain on sale of assets, net (6,558 ) (2,260 ) Other 397 740 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 138,877 $ 107,392 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 2.25 % 1.78 %

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (13,057 ) $ (72,702 ) Add back - Income tax expense (benefit) 780 (8,018 ) Loss before income taxes - continuing operations (12,277 ) (80,720 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 20,460 24,420 LIFO credit (3,993 ) (12,066 ) Intangible asset impairment charges - 29,852 Loss on debt retirements, net 396 - Merger and Acquisition-related costs 3,886 - Restructuring-related costs 5,932 35,735 Litigation settlements 14,000 - Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes - continuing operations 28,404 (2,779 ) Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (a) 7,470 (768 ) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 20,934 $ (2,011 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share - continuing operations: Numerator for adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share: Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 20,934 $ (2,011 ) Denominator: Basic weighted average shares 53,852 53,462 Outstanding options and restricted shares, net 971 - Diluted weighted average shares 54,823 53,462 Net loss from continuing operations per diluted share - continuing operations $ (0.24 ) $ (1.36 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share - continuing operations $ 0.38 $ (0.04 )

(a) The fiscal year 2022 and 2021 annual effective tax rates, calculated using a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of state NOL's, state credits and valuation allowance, was used for the thirteen weeks ended May 29, 2021 and May 30, 2020, respectively.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

May 30, 2020 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 4,351,682 $ 4,123,271 Gross Profit 1,169,934 1,081,536 Addback: LIFO credit (3,993 ) (12,066 ) Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 2,097 2,663 Restructuring-related costs - SKU optimization charges - 25,763 Other 300 531 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit - continuing operations $ 1,168,338 $ 1,098,427 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 26.85 % 26.64 % Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 4,351,682 $ 4,123,271 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,156,039 1,108,976 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 59,768 60,909 Stock-based compensation expense 2,771 1,725 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 3,886 - Restructuring-related costs 1,621 9,946 Litigation settlements 14,000 - Other 569 951 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 1,073,424 $ 1,035,445 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 24.67 % 25.11 % Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 94,914 $ 62,982

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Total Revenues $ 25,100,000 $ 25,500,000 PBM Revenues $ 7,850,000 $ 7,950,000 Gross Capital Expenditures $ 300,000 $ 300,000 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (175,000 ) $ (138,000 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 202,000 202,000 Income tax expense - 3,000 Depreciation and amortization 308,000 308,000 LIFO credit (16,000 ) (16,000 ) Lease termination and impairment charges 60,000 60,000 Loss on debt retirements, net 400 400 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 10,000 10,000 Restructuring-related costs 30,000 30,000 Litigation settlements 14,000 14,000 Gain on sale of assets, net (12,400 ) (12,400 ) Other 19,000 19,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 440,000 $ 480,000

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Net loss $ (175,000 ) $ (138,000 ) Add back - income tax expense - 3,000 Loss before income taxes (175,000 ) (135,000 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 79,000 79,000 LIFO credit (16,000 ) (16,000 ) Loss on debt retirements, net 400 400 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 10,000 10,000 Restructuring-related costs 30,000 30,000 Litigation settlements 14,000 14,000 Adjusted loss before adjusted income taxes (57,600 ) (17,600 ) Adjusted income tax benefit (15,000 ) (4,500 ) Adjusted net loss $ (42,600 ) $ (13,100 ) Diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.79 ) $ (0.24 )

