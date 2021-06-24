A global HVAC and refrigeration manufacturer deploys ProntoForms to over 1,000 technicians to improve asset management

Keeping complex workflows cool The global manufacturer, operating in 150 countries with over 50,000 employees, works with businesses to provide state-of-the-art clean air, refrigeration, fire, and security solutions. They implemented ProntoForms as an extension to their current field service management solution to tackle complex workflows and professional service documentation. They wanted to provide regional teams with customizable document control while maintaining the consistency of company-wide operational data for assets deployed in customer locations.

OTTAWA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that a Fortune 500 HVAC and refrigeration manufacturer will deploy ProntoForms to over 1,000 technicians to improve asset management.

ProntoForms was the solution of choice because it empowers field technicians to complete complex service in a more reliable way that ultimately impacts asset uptime. ProntoForms was selected over competing platforms because of several key capabilities:

Ease of use and agility to build custom contextual apps with conditional logic based on equipment models and locations

A seamless integration with their current field service management solution to extend data collection further into the field

Automatic generation of fully customizable, professional PDF documents

The ability to collect photos that document services rendered

Extending other strong platforms

“This manufacturing customer has a corporate commitment to minimizing their environmental footprint and holding themselves accountable to measurable impacts,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “ProntoForms is now an important contributing technology to their sustainability commitment, in parallel with a core solution for field technicians to improve service on deployed assets, which positively impacts uptime and customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “This customer is a great example of how unique ProntoForms platform features, including rich data collection, advanced conditional logic, and custom documentation, come together to satisfy the needs of enterprises in this space. We’re confident that we will continue to provide long-term value to this customer. They manufacture and maintain similar assets to another ProntoForms customer in this industry that has deployed ProntoForms to over ten thousand technicians. There’s opportunity here.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613.599.8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com





Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.