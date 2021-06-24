checkAd

USA Equities Corp. Acquires AllergiEndAssets

globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Acquisition Strengthens USAQ Business Model and Strategic Position
Purchase includes AllergiEnd Method Patent, Trademark and Website
AllergiEnd’s Product Portfolio Favorably Aligned with Industry Growth Drivers and Trends

West Palm Beach, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced it has acquired the method patent, trademark and website associated with AllergiEnd’s diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy product portfolio from MedScience Research Group, Inc.

“We continue to strengthen our growing medical device technology and software platform with today’s announced acquisition of the AllergiEnd intellectual properties. These properties are a great strategic fit that further support our recurring revenue business model focused on non-specialist medical practitioners, which is a large and growing addressable market. We are very well positioned in this market given our deep applications expertise and industry relationships,” said Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp.

“AllergiEnd’s FDA-cleared diagnostic equipment and products allow primary care providers to diagnose and treat many common chronic allergies in their offices. In particular, the number of people in the U.S. affected by allergic disorders, currently estimated to be 60 million, is expected to grow at a double-digit rate while the number of full-time-equivalent allergists and immunologists is expected to decline. In addition to addressing these secular trends and enhancing patient quality of life, AllergiEnd treatment solutions are also reimbursable from Medicare and commercial insurance providers, further driving revenue opportunities for physicians in their own practices.

“The acquisition of the AllergiEnd assets also provides USAQ the opportunity to more fully integrate and leverage the product portfolio across our marketing platform, customer relationships and cost structure, which we expect will facilitate improvement in our margin profile over time. Finally, our pipeline of organic growth opportunities remains active and focused on expanding our distribution channels and product portfolio,” concluded Grogan

