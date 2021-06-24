Lantronix Announces SmartEdge Partner Program Award Winners
SmartEdge Partner Program Winners Are Tech Data, SHI, Presidio, Atlantik, Arki, Data Equipment, Acromax, Rahi System India and Enthu Technology Sdn. Bhd.
IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM)
offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced the winners of its SmartEdge Partner Program Awards. The awards were given at Lantronix’s 2021 SmartEdge Partner Summit held virtually on June 23, 2021.
Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program Awards were given to winners in three categories: Distribution Partner, StrategicEdge Partner and Edge Partner covering three regions: North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific.
The winners are:
North America
North America Distributor Partner of the Year: Tech Data
North America StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: SHI
North America Edge Partner of the Year: Presidio
Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)
EMEA Distributor Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik
EMEA StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: Arki Technology
EMEA Edge Partner of the Year: Data Equipment
Asia Pacific (APAC)
APAC Distributor Partner of the Year: Acromax
APAC StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: Rahi Systems, India
APAC Edge Partner of the Year: Enthu Technology Sdn. Bhd.
“We are pleased to honor the SmartEdge Partner Program winners, all of which have exceeded our program requirements and expectations in driving sales and building long-term relationships with our mutual customers,” said Roger Holliday, VP of WW Sales at Lantronix.
SmartEdge Partner Program One-Year Anniversary
Lantronix celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new SmartEdge Partner Program in April 2021. “The Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program has attracted the industry’s top channel partners,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “With our SmartEdge Program, our channel partners offer Lantronix’s integrated offering of software, hardware and service solutions, providing their customers with everything they need to build robust, secure connectivity-based solutions.”
