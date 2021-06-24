checkAd

Manitou Gold Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

SUDBURY, Ontario, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce that shareholders elected Mandy Johnston to the Company’s board of directors at the annual and special shareholders meeting of Manitou held on June 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Mandy is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 14 years of experience in both the mining industry and audit/assurance groups. Mandy joined Osisko Mining Inc. in 2015 and currently serves as the Director of Finance, with a preceding position as Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Osisko Mining Inc., she held multiple roles at Corsa Coal Corp. and Collins Barrow LLP (now RSM Canada LLP). Mandy obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 2012 and holds a Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) Co-Op degree from Brock University.

“I am pleased to welcome Mandy to the Manitou board of directors,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of the Company. “Mandy brings extensive accounting, finance, and mining experience, and we look forward to benefitting from her insights and guidance.”

Blair Zaritsky did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company wishes to thank Blair for his valued contributions to Manitou during his term of service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

All other matters considered at the Meeting were duly approved by shareholders, including the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, re-approval of Manitou’s existing stock option plan, and re-election of directors Richard Murphy, Guy Mahaffy, Peter MacPhail and Daniel McCormack.

