Verano Chief Investment Officer to Present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 29

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Aaron Miles, the Company’s Chief Investment Officer, will present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, the leading investor conference series for publicly-traded companies on Tuesday, June 29.

DATE: Tuesday, June 29
TIME: 10:00 AM ET
LINK TO WATCH: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event for individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts. If attendees are unable to join the event live, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

To learn more about the event, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

