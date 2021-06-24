Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics
engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual
reconstitution on June 28, 2021.
“Werewolf’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 index marks an important milestone that reflects the continued progress we are making toward advancing our lead therapeutic programs, WTX-124 and WTX-330, into the clinic,” said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. “We are pleased to join the Russell Index and look forward to sharing our story with a broader audience of investors."
The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.
About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.
To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.
Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
Solebury Trout
617.221.8006
alada@soleburytrout.com
Media Contact:
Amanda Sellers
VERGE Scientific Communications
301.332.5574
asellers@vergescientific.com
Company Contact:
Ellen Lubman
Chief Business Officer
Werewolf Therapeutics
elubman@werewolftx.com
0 Kommentare