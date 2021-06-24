checkAd

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Results from ReDUX4 Trial with Losmapimod in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Demonstrating Slowed Disease Progression and Improved Function

  • Primary endpoint, change in DUX4-driven gene expression which was included as an experimental biomarker, was not met
  • Losmapimod showed statistically significant* (p<0.05) and clinically relevant benefit across multiple structural, functional and patient reported endpoints
    • Decreased Muscle Fat Infiltration
    • Improved Reachable Workspace
    • Improved Patient Global Impression of Change
  • Losmapimod was well tolerated with no treatment related discontinuations or treatment related serious adverse events
  • Positive benefit/risk supports losmapimod’s potential to be a transformative therapy for the treatment of FSHD
  • Fulcrum expects to engage with health authorities, including the FDA, in H2 2021
  • Fulcrum to host conference call today at 8:00am ET; Full data to be presented at FSHD International Research Congress today at 1:33pm ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced results from the company’s Phase 2b trial, ReDUX4, in people with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Results being presented with losmapimod at the FSHD International Research Congress today showed clinically relevant and statistically significant* benefits versus placebo on multiple measures of structural and functional FSHD disease progression and patient reported outcomes at 48 weeks. Losmapimod was generally well-tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events reported. Consistent with the previously reported interim analyses the primary endpoint was not met. Changes in DUX4-driven gene expression, which were included in the trial as an experimental biomarker endpoint, could not be demonstrated, the Company believes due to several technical and biologic variables with the endpoint. Based on today’s results, the Company plans to meet with health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the second half of 2021 to determine the regulatory path for losmapimod in FSHD.

