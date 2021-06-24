REPEAT – Silo Wellness Debuts Marley One, the First Global Functional and Psychedelic Mushroom Brand, in Collaboration with the Bob Marley Family

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE: SILO) (OTC: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced the launch of Marley One, the first global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand, in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley. The initial product offering will include a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand’s connection to Jamaica, including species such as cordyceps, lion's mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement. The Company intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year, to be followed by additional functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules and cosmetics.



In March, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of global reggae icon Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms.