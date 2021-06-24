checkAd

Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 24 June 2021

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2021.

Announcement Date:        24-June-21
Ex-Date:                          01-Jul-21
Record Date:                    02-Jul-21
Payment Date:                 16-Jul-21

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQQ3Q067 USD 0.2751
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBM26 USD 0.3202
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1695
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBX31 EUR 0.3709
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJC527 EUR 0.3082
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXC4854 USD 0.1752
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZF74 GBP 0.1097*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXBH163 USD 0.2995
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZQ89 GBP 0.1904*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYPGTJ26 GBP 0.1199
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BZ56SY76 EUR 0.2683
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1089
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RN96 USD 0.3134
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ0XVF52 USD 2.7356
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BFNNN012 USD 2.906
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged IE00BFNNN236 EUR 2.7443*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BFNNN459 GBP 2.6505*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BD49R912 EUR 0.0781
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BD49RJ15 EUR 0.23


* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 23 June.

Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628

Davy                                                                        Paul Boland                        +353 1 614 8933





