Aileron Therapeutics to be Added to the Russell Microcap Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, announced today that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Protection against chemotherapy-induced toxicities represents a significant, largely unaddressed need in the oncology space, and one for which there is now increasing progress and momentum,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Aileron. “Precision medicine has truly revolutionized cancer treatment. In line with that transformation, our use of the p53 biomarker gives us the potential to selectively chemoprotect healthy cells in a very large number of patients given that nearly one million cancer patients are annually diagnosed with a p53-mutated cancer in the United States alone. Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index will expand our investor base as we work to transform the experience of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aileron
Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor activating p53, is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring we do not protect cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

