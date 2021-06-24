checkAd

A.I.S. Resources Grants Option to Spey Resources to Acquire 100% Interest in the Pocitos I and II Claims in Salta, Argentina and Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS) announces that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Spey Resources Corp. (“Spey”) dated June 23, 2021 to grant Spey an Option (the “Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Pocitos I and Pocitos II claims (the “Property”) located in Salta, Argentina.

AIS also announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of $800,000 (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration of the Company’s gold projects in Australia.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.12 per common share. The Company may pay finders fees of up to 8% cash and 8% finders warrants on a portion of the placement.

Pocitos I and II
The project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity and telephone internet services. Pocitos I is 800 Ha and Pocitos II 532 Ha, both of which are accessible by road. AIS Resources has spent more than USD$1.5M exploring the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM geophysics and drilling two 400m holes, which had outstanding results. To date, Pocitos II has yet to be drilled and the locations have been identified for holes 3 and 4.

Fig 1. Pocitos I and II located in the Quinos Salar, Salta Province in the lithium triangle in Argentina
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f009af4-b179-4310 ...

AIS did not pursue the property in 2018 due to the high magnesium content of the brines and the fact that the fractional crystallisation/ion exchange process could not process it, however, the Ekosolve lithium extraction process will help alleviate the magnesium situation. Lithium values of up to 125 ppm were recorded and the flow rate of the hole exceeded 75,000 Litres per minute and continued for more than 5 hours. Both drill holes had exceptional brine flow rates. Spey’s plan is to sample the current drill holes and drill a further two holes to estimate a NI 43-101 resource calculation and progress discussions to build a production pilot plant.

