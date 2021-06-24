checkAd

STMicroelectronics Cooperates with Arrival to Provide Leading-Edge Technologies for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

STMicroelectronics Cooperates with Arrival to Provide Leading-Edge Technologies for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

  • Arrival’s entire vehicle portfolio, including its Van, Bus, and recently announced Car, will feature ST’s technologies
  • Collaboration includes products dedicated to processing, power and battery management


Geneva, Switzerland; and London, UK June 24, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics (“ST”) (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced its collaboration with Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the global technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, to provide leading-edge semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival’s vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices.

Arrival has chosen ST as one of its key partners in bringing its connected EVs to market. ST’s technology will provide Arrival’s customers with future-proofed zero-emission commercial vehicles as part of an integrated mobility ecosystem. Arrival has selected ST’s high-performance, secure automotive microcontrollers for their modular ECU platform, as well as other ST technologies including smart-power and battery-management devices for efficient vehicle electrification.

Arrival believes its vehicles represent the next generation of EVs having been developed from the ground up using a radical new method of design and production. This vertically integrated approach using in-house developed hardware, software and robotics enables production in decentralised Microfactories. These Microfactories can be deployed around the world to service demand and supercharge local communities by hiring local talent, utilising local supply chains, and paying local taxes.

Arrival’s entire vehicle portfolio, including its Van, Bus, and recently announced Car, which is being designed in partnership with Uber for ride-hailing, will feature ST’s technologies. Arrival has already secured a commitment to purchase from UPS for up to 10,000 electric vehicles, with the option for 10,000 more, and will see trials of its vehicles starting later this year.

“We have been working with Arrival since their early stages, and we are proud of the journey accomplished together as they head towards production,” said Michael Anfang, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region at STMicroelectronics. “ST is a broad-based technology supplier for the mobility industry’s transition to electrified and digitalized platforms. This collaboration with a leading new entrant on the market is a testament to our ability to support various operating models. Arrival’s vehicles using ST technology will be an additional step towards our shared vision of cleaner mobility.  

