XPO Logistics Moves the Tour de France for the 41st Year

XPO is responsible for ensuring the time-critical transport of equipment, fixtures, safety barriers and supplies throughout the Tour’s 21 stages for organizer Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O). The partners share a strong commitment to the safety and sustainability of race operations. XPO drivers and support staff will receive COVID-19 safety training and protective supplies, replicating the rigorous safety protocols that XPO and A.S.O. initiated together in 2020.

GREENWICH, Conn., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, will take to the road on June 26 as the official transport partner of the Tour de France for the 41st consecutive year. When the Tour winner is declared in Paris on July 18, a team of 75 XPO drivers will have piloted 54 trucks over 3,383 kilometers, moving more than 420 tons of cargo.

In addition, XPO has expanded its eco-friendly approach to this year’s event. The company will trial the biofuel Oleo100 in one of its Euro 6 diesel trucks for the first time, and will use a natural gas-powered truck from its alternative-fuel fleet for the final arrival at the Champs-Élysées finish line. All other trucks deployed by XPO for will use Euro 6 clean diesel engines, and the company is providing eco-training and organically sourced uniforms for its drivers.

Luis Gomez, managing director, transport – Europe, XPO Logistics, said, “The Tour de France is a thrilling challenge for our team, and we’re proud to once again serve as the competition’s official transport partner. We’ll be providing A.S.O. with a record level of support this year, while contributing to a greener profile of Tour operations.”

Jean-Luc Duplantier, logistics director of A.S.O., said, “XPO has risen to the challenge for many years, while constantly seeking to enhance their services. As we bring the Tour de France to over 10 million fans worldwide in 2021, XPO’s vital role behind the scenes will help ensure success.”

XPO will also participate in the Tour Fan Parks for the first time this year, offering blind spot awareness workshops and highlighting employment opportunities. Race followers can meet the XPO team at the free-admission Fan Park venues at Laval on June 29 and 30, Albertville on July 5 and 6, and Libourne on July 16 and 17.

XPO has a long track record of serving as an official partner for world-class sporting events, including the Ironman Triathlons in Europe, Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, Tour Voile (sailing), Evian Championship (golf), Arctic Race of Norway (cycling), Freeride World Tour (skiing and snowboarding), Coupe de France (soccer) and other premier competitions.

