checkAd

Aravive Announces Positive Initial Results from Phase 1b Portion of the Phase1b/2 Study of AVB-500 in Combination with Cabozantinib in Clear Cell Renal Carcinoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Encouraging Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Safety Profile at 15mg/kg of AVB-500

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced positive initial results from the Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 study in patients dosed with 15mg/kg of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib who have clear cell renal cell carcinoma (advanced stage kidney cancer). The data in three evaluable patients showed that AVB-500 was well tolerated with no unexpected findings.

Based on the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety data at 15mg/kg of AVB-500, and approval by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), the Company plans to expand the dosing of 15mg/kg of AVB-500 to an additional three patients to determine the potential of initiating the Phase 2 portion with this dose. The Company also expects to continue to investigate higher doses of AVB-500 in the Phase 1b to obtain additional safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics information.

“We are pleased to announce the favorable results in the first cohort of our clear cell renal cell carcinoma Phase 1b study, as we continue to advance AVB-500 and evaluate its ability to address an urgent, high unmet medical need in patients with advanced kidney cancer who have very low survival rates,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “We continue to focus on difficult-to-treat life threatening cancers with AVB-500, and in addition to our clear cell renal cell carcinoma clinical trial, our lead indication in paclitaxel resistant ovarian cancer is in a Phase 3 clinical trial, and we recently announced that we plan to initiate a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer in the second half of this year. We are enthusiastic about the clinical data with AVB-500 in combination with anticancer therapies that continue to show consistent PK/PD data and a favorable safety profile. These combinations may have the potential to be used in a range of different cancers.”

About the AVB-500 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC)

Aravive initiated its Phase1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in ccRCC in March 2021.   The Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial, a dose escalation study, is expected to enroll up to a total of 18 patients in three dosing arms (15 mg/kg, 20 mg/kg and 25 mg/kg) to evaluate tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib. The controlled, randomized, open-label Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial is expected to enroll up to 45 patients and investigate the recommended AVB-500 dose identified during the Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial in combination with cabozantinib versus cabozantinib alone. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival. The trial will enroll patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have progressed on front-line treatment. The Phase 1b/2 trial is listed on clinicaltrials.gov NCT04300140.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aravive Announces Positive Initial Results from Phase 1b Portion of the Phase1b/2 Study of AVB-500 in Combination with Cabozantinib in Clear Cell Renal Carcinoma Encouraging Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Safety Profile at 15mg/kg of AVB-500HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus