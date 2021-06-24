checkAd

Trading update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Allergy Therapeutics plc

(“Allergy Therapeutics”, “ATL” or the “Group”)

Trading update

  • Operating profit strong and expected to be well ahead of market expectations
  • Expenses for 2021 significantly lower than expectations due to COVID-19 and good cost management. Some phasing of R&D and commercial costs expected to be carried over into 2022
  • Strong cash position expected at year end
  • Successful ImmunoBON launches in Germany and Austria supported by encouraging clinical data

24 June 2021 Allergy Therapeutics plc (AIM: AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy immunotherapy, today announces a pre-close trading update for the year ended 30 June 2021. The Group plans to announce its post year end trading update on 14 July 2021 and the audited preliminary results on 23 September 2021.

Financials

The Group expects operating profit for the full year 2021 to be well ahead of market expectations, with robust sales growth helped by the Euro exchange rate, reflective of a strong Group performance in challenging market conditions. ImmunoBON, the patented protein-based oral product for the general treatment of allergies, was successfully launched in Germany and Austria and, although not material to the Group sales yet, shows much potential. This potential has been further strengthened by recent encouraging clinical data.

Cost savings have been driven by COVID-19 related restrictions to travel and a reduction in scientific conference attendance, as well as delays to some commercial projects into 2022. As a result, expenses for the 2021 year are expected to be significantly lower than market expectations despite higher Brexit and compliance costs. Further, some research and development expenditure originally expected in 2021 will now be incurred in 2022, due to phasing of those costs.

The Group’s cash position at the year-end is also expected to be strong and greater than at the prior year end.

In respect of the financial year to 30 June 2022, the Group’s strategy of improving the quality of its portfolio by streamlining a number of non-differentiated older products and maintaining focus on short course subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and innovative allergy treatments, alongside the ongoing impact of COVID-19, means that net sales are expected to grow at low single digit levels at constant rates. Expenses are expected to increase above the historic long-term trend and above current market expectations due to the factors noted above in commercial projects, investments and the expected period of higher research and development activity, affecting operating margin.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trading update Allergy Therapeutics plc (“Allergy Therapeutics”, “ATL” or the “Group”) Trading update Operating profit strong and expected to be well ahead of market expectationsExpenses for 2021 significantly lower than expectations due to COVID-19 and good …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus